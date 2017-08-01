Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Getting first-team reps
Melvin as been getting the bulk of the first-team reps at the second cornerback spot, ahead of rookie Quincy Wilson, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Melvin will battle 2017 second-round draft pick Wilson for the starting left cornerback job opposite Vontae Davis. It's early in camp. but he has a lead on the competition.
