Melvin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Melvin wasn't able to complete a full practice during the week, so he'll head into the weekend with his status on uncertain ground. The cornerback's potential absence would be cushioned a bit by the recent return of Vontae Davis, but the Colts are still hopeful Melvin will be able to gut it out once Sunday arrives. Melvin has accrued 19 tackles to go with two interceptions and seven passes defensed through the Colts' first four contests.