Melvin (concussion/ankle) put in a full practice Thursday.

It's believed that Melvin still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, so he'll still likely need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he can be considered a safe bet to play Sunday against the Texans. Aside from a two-interception game against the Browns in Week 3, Melvin has been a rather quiet IDP contributor, logging 29 tackles and forcing no other turnovers in seven contests.