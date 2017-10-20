Colts' Rashaan Melvin: No limitations Thursday
Melvin (calf) was a full participant at the Colts' practice Thursday.
Melvin sustained the injury in Monday's loss to the Titans but was able to return to the game, so the injury was never expected to be overly serious. The 28-year-old has put together a solid season thus far and should continue to start opposite of Vontae Davis against the Jaguars on Sunday.
