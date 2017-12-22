Melvin (hand) is out for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As a result, Melvin will miss his fourth straight game. At this point, it would not be surprising to see the cornerback held out for the rest of the season. With Melvin out, expect Kenny Moore to see increased snaps in the Colts' defensive backfield.

