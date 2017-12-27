The Colts placed Melvin (hand) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Melvin has acted as the No. 1 cornerback for an injury ravaged Colts secondary for much of the season, but he's been sidelined the past four weeks with a dislocated metatarsal on his left hand and didn't make enough progress in his recovery to gain clearance for the Week 17 matchup with the Texans. With Melvin unavailable for the season finale, Kenny Moore, Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston should serve as the team's primary corners.