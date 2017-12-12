Melvin (hand) participated in Tuesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Melvin has missed the last two games with a dislocated metatarsal on his left hand, but his return to practice Tuesday is an encouraging sign for the defensive back on a short week. Should Melvin be able to put another practice session together on Wednesday, he could be set for a return to the field against the Broncos.