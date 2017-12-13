Melvin (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Melvin demonstrated some progress in his recovery from the hand injury by practicing in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday, but the lack of a full session likely prevented him from gaining clearance to play on a short week. With Pierre Desir (shoulder) on injured reserve and Nate Hairston (concussion) set to join Melvin on the inactive list Thursday, the Colts could be quite vulnerable in the secondary.