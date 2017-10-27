Melvin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Melvin was knocked out of Week 7's matchup with the Jags early due to a concussion, and he was unable to complete the league's protocol the following week. The 28-year-old has been playing lockdown defense, breaking up 11 passes and snagging two interceptions. Without him in the lineup, either Quincy Wilson or Nate Hairston will move into the No. 2 corner role, but expect both of them to see an increased workload.