Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Six tackles in Sunday's loss
Melvin started at left cornerback and had six tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Melvin and the Indy secondary struggled with Vontae Davis out with a groin injury. However, Melvin may have IDP value as he'll get plenty of chances to make tackles on a defense that struggles to get off the field.
