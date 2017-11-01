Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday that Melvin remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

The Colts will have to wait and see if Melvin can practice Thursday or Friday and then pass tests administered by an independent neurologist before having any confidence that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Texans. Melvin was held out of the Week 8 loss to the Bengals with the head injury, allowing Pierre Desir to pick up a start at cornerback.