Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Still in concussion protocol
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday that Melvin remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
The Colts will have to wait and see if Melvin can practice Thursday or Friday and then pass tests administered by an independent neurologist before having any confidence that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Texans. Melvin was held out of the Week 8 loss to the Bengals with the head injury, allowing Pierre Desir to pick up a start at cornerback.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?