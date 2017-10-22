Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Suffers concussion
Melvin has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Jacksonville with a concussion, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Melvin has been a monster in coverage this season, racking up 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. The Colts are light on corners, so expect Nate Hairston and Kenny Moore to see a substantial increase in snaps while Melvin is out.
