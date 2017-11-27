Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Melvin is likely to miss Sunday's game at Jacksonville with a "significant" hand injury, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like Melvin will be out multiple weeks with the injury, if not shut down for the rest of the season. Nate Hairston and Kenny Moore will likely get more snaps, but this could spur the team to get 2017 second-round draft pick Quincy Wilson off the bench after his own struggles with a knee injury.