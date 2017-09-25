Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Two interceptions in Sunday's win
Melvin had two total tackles, had four passes defensed and had two interceptions in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Melvin isn't going to face a rookie quarterback every week, but he took advantage of his opportunities. Melvin has made a strong case to remain the starter even when Quincy Wilson and Vontae Davis return from injuries.
