Melvin (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Melvin is considered week-to-week with the dislocated metatarsal on his left hand, so with the Colts having a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against the Broncos following the Week 14 matchup, he could see his string of consecutive absences reach three games. Once he's healthy, the 28-year-old will step back in as the Colts' top cornerback. He's produced three interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 10 games this season.

