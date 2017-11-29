Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Won't play Week 13
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Melvin is dealing with a dislocated metatarsal on his left hand and won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, but could return for the team's Week 14 matchup with the Bills, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Melvin is officially being listed as week-to-week with the injury, but Pagano said the tolerance the cornerback has shown for playing through pain in the past could limit his absence to just one game. If Melvin does return for the Buffalo game, he would likely be outfitted with a club on his left hand, which could hinder his ball-hawking ability.
