Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Won't return with hand injury
Melvin injured his left hand Sunday against the Titans and won't return, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
This is Melvin's first season as a starter, and much of that is due to an injury to Vontae Davis (groin). He's worked in well, though, with 36 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions. The Colts will hand over his duties to Nate Hairston and Christopher Milton for the remainder of Sunday's game.
