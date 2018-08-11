Fountain (knee) returned to practice Saturday, Jake Arthur of Colts.com reports.

Fountain missed several practices along with the Colts' preseason opener due to a minor bursae injury in his knee, but the rookie wideout was able to return Saturday. The 2018 fifth-rounder could see additional opportunities to move up the depth chart throughout training camp after fellow rookie receiver Deon Cain tore his ACL during Thursday's win in Seattle.

