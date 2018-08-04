Colts' Reece Fountain: Sidelined for Friday's practice
Fountain (undisclosed) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick is expected to develop into a deep threat for the Colts. He's coming off a breakout season at The University of Northern Iowa, hauling in 66 passes for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns -- he had just 11 touchdowns in the previous three seasons combined. The nature of Fountain's injury is unclear, however, so his status for Thursday's preseason opener against the Seahawks remains to be seen.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...