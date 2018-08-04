Fountain (undisclosed) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick is expected to develop into a deep threat for the Colts. He's coming off a breakout season at The University of Northern Iowa, hauling in 66 passes for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns -- he had just 11 touchdowns in the previous three seasons combined. The nature of Fountain's injury is unclear, however, so his status for Thursday's preseason opener against the Seahawks remains to be seen.

