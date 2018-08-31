Fountain secured three of four targets for 32 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals.

The vast majority of Fountain's production came on a 31-yard catch along the right sideline on a pass from Phillip Walker. Still, the fifth-round rookie had himself a nice overall game Thursday and looks to have a very good chance of surviving final roster cuts this weekend. Should he indeed make the roster and proceed to impress in the regular season, it isn't out of the realm of possibility for Fountain to become a fantasy-relevant name within an unsettled Colts receiving corps.