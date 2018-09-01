Fountain was waived by the Colts on Saturday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's a bit surprising to see the Colts parting ways with a rookie fifth-round pick at an obvious position of weakness. The team did acquire Marcus Johnson in a Saturday trade with Seattle, providing some semblance of depth behind the top trio of T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers. Indianapolis likely will place Fountain on the practice squad if he makes it through waivers unclaimed.