Indianapolis has claimed Lowery off waivers from the Ravens on Monday.

Lowery was waived by Baltimore on Saturday, despite having played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps Week 5 and recording five tackles (one solo). The undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga will now get an opportunity to compete to carve out a role with the Colts, and potentially to contribute with his new team as early as Sunday on the road against the Chargers.