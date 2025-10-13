Colts' Reuben Lowery: Claimed by Colts
Indianapolis has claimed Lowery off waivers from the Ravens on Monday.
Lowery was waived by Baltimore on Saturday, despite having played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps Week 5 and recording five tackles (one solo). The undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga will now get an opportunity to compete to carve out a role with the Colts, and potentially to contribute with his new team as early as Sunday on the road against the Chargers.