The Colts will sign Sanchez to a three-year contract, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez has served as the primary punter and kickoff specialist in Indianapolis since the start of the 2017 season, and it doesn't seem like he's eager to leave any time soon. He was solid in 2023, averaging 48.3 yards per punt.
