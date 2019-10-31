Sanchez punted five times for 232 yards during Sunday's 15-13 win over the Broncos.

Sanchez has reliably provided the Colts with favorable field position all season. He averaged 42 net punting yards during the Week 8 win, while also pinning two punts within the 20-yard line.

