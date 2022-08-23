site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-rigoberto-sanchez-exits-with-leg-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Exits with leg injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez suffered a possible Achilles injury at the end of Tuesday's practice and is undergoing tests, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Sanchez is one of the better punters in the league, so this could be a potential big blow to Indy's special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read