Colts' special teams coordinator Brian Mason told reporters Thursday that Sanchez (Achilles) is fully healthy again, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star of the Indianapolis Star reports.

After suffering a torn Achilles weeks before the start of the 2022 NFL season, Sanchez has since had time to move past the issue. This will be his seventh year in Indianapolis after signing as an undrafted free agent. Expect Sanchez to immediately take over the punting and holding duties once again.