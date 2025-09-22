Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Gets first punt of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez had one punt for 46 yards that had no return in Sunday's win at Tennessee. It was his first punt of the season.
The Colts didn't punt on any of their first 20 drives of the season, which is tied for the fifth longest streak since 1993.
