Sanchez agreed to a contract extension with the Colts on Monday.

Sanchez has filled in admirably at punter for the Colts since All-Pro Pat McAfee retired following the 2016 season. The Hawaii product pinned 24 of his 57 punts inside the 20-yard line last season, and also ranked third in net punting average (42.7) and fifth in kickoff touchbacks (59). Unsurprisingly, the Colts have opted to reward him with an extension.

Our Latest Stories