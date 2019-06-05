Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Inks extension
Sanchez agreed to a contract extension with the Colts on Monday.
Sanchez has filled in admirably at punter for the Colts since All-Pro Pat McAfee retired following the 2016 season. The Hawaii product pinned 24 of his 57 punts inside the 20-yard line last season, and also ranked third in net punting average (42.7) and fifth in kickoff touchbacks (59). Unsurprisingly, the Colts have opted to reward him with an extension.
