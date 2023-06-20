Sanchez didn't participate in the Colts' offseason practices, but he did do some punting on the rehab fields, Mike Chappell of FOX59 reports.

Sanchez tore his Achilles tendon last offseason while doing sprints and missed the entire 2022 campaign. His status for the start of 2023 remains unclear, but the Colts currently don't have another punter on their roster, suggesting they feel confident with where Sanchez is at in his rehab.