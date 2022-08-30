The Colts placed Sanchez (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Sanchez sustained a torn Achilles' tendon during practice last week and will officially be unavailable for the 2022 season. Matt Haack should serve as the Colts' starting punter to begin the year.
