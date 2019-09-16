Sanchez punted five times for 248 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Titans.

Sanchez also pinned one punt within the 20-yard line and finished with a net punting average of 40.4 yards. The 25-year-old has performed well in Indianapolis since Pat McAffee retired following the 2016 season, and he remains locked in as the team's starter.

