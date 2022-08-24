Sanchez sustained an Achilles tear during practice Tuesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
In all likelihood, the injury will keep Sanchez out for the entire 2022 season. Besides being considered one of the better punters in the league, he is the only one on Indianapolis' roster, so the Colts will need to seek a replacement on the free agent market.
More News
-
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Exits with leg injury•
-
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Practices without limitations•
-
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: May practice soon•
-
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Will undergo surgery•
-
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Excellent versus Broncos•
-
Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez: Reliable in Week 2 win•