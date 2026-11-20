The Colts announced Friday that Leonard will act as QB No. 2, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

The Colts released starting quarterback Daniel Jones after a disastrous 26-3 Thursday night loss to the Texans in Week 11. With Anthony Richardson in line to start, Leonard is the next QB up on the depth chart. The second-year pro has been with the Colts since 2025, when he played in five games, completing 39 of 67 attempts for 415 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed six times for 27 yards and two touchdowns.