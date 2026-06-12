Colts' Riley Leonard: Battling for No. 2 role

Leonard competed with Anthony Richardson for the No. 2 quarterback role during the Colts' recent minicamp and remains in contention to serve as the primary backup to Daniel Jones (Achilles), Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar reports.

Jones remains unavailable for team drills, affording both Leonard and Richardson plenty of reps in their head-to-head competition. Head coach Shane Steichen said there is currently no clear winner, and both quarterbacks will resume their job battle in training camp as Jones works his way back from the Achilles injury that derailed the Colts' 2025 season.