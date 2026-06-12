Colts' Riley Leonard: Battling for the backup role

Leonard battled with Anthony Richardson in 11-on-11 practice throughout mandatory mini-camp and still has a chance to seize the backup role, Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar reports.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) remains unavailable for team drills. Leonard and Richardson have competed heavily for control of the starting offense in his absence. Head coach Shane Steichen said there is currently no clear winner, and both quarterbacks will continue to battle it out for potential snaps as Jones works his way back from the Achilles injury that derailed the Colts' 2025 season.