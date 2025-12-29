Leonard could be an option to start the Colts' regular-season finale next Sunday against the Texans, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Coach Shane Steichen said he'll make a decision on the Week 18 starter Tuesday. Indianapolis was officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday when the Texans defeated the Chargers, but after Philip Rivers went through practice all week as the starter, the 44-year-old veteran got the nod for Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars. With Indy having blown a 7-1 start to the season and now sitting at home for the postseason, the team may use Week 18 to get a look at Leonard, a sixth-round rookie who has completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 145 yards and a pair of interceptions so far in the NFL, including one INT on a hail mary at the end of Week 17's loss to the Jaguars. He's added six yards and one touchdown on three carries, but he showed more mobility in college, running for an impressive 906 yards and 17 TDs as a senior with the Fighting Irish. As it stands, Leonard should probably be viewed as the favorite to start against Houston next Sunday.