Leonard is dealing with a knee injury, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Leonard replaced an injured Daniel Jones (Achilles) in Sunday's contest and finished out the game, but it appears he picked up an injury of his own. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Leonard's status will be updated again when more information is released. With Jones out for the season and Anthony Richardson (orbital) on injured reserve, practice-squad quarterback Brett Rypien is the only healthy Colts quarterback option for the time being.