Leonard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback.

The rookie sixth-rounder will be allowed to see the field only if both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson were to be removed from Sunday's game due to injury. Leonard had a solid preseason, completing 34 of 56 passes for 345 yards, one touchdown and one interception across three games while adding seven carries for 58 yards.