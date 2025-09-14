Colts' Riley Leonard: Emergency QB3 vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (coach's decision) is inactive against the Broncos on Sunday but will serve as the Colts' emergency third-string quarterback.
As the emergency third-string quarterback, Leonard will see the field Sunday only if both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson were to leave due to injury, illness or ejection.
