Leonard (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Colts' emergency third quarterback for Thursday's game at Houston.

Leonard will retain the same role he's played for Indianapolis all season in Week 11, being ready on the sidelines in case both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are knocked out of action. There have been some holes in the Texans' pass defense through their first nine games of the campaign, but it's unclear whether the Colts have pass-catching personnel capable of taking advantage.