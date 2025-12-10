Leonard (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

Per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site, Leonard, who subbed in for an injured Daniel Jones (Achilles) on Sunday against the Jaguars, emerged from Week 14 action with a knee injury. However, the QB's full participant in Wednesday's practice session puts him in a position to be available Sunday against the Seahawks. With Jones out for the rest of the season and Anthony Richardson (orbital) still on IR, Brett Rypien was signed to the team's active roster and 44-year-old Philip Rivers officially joined Indianapolis' practice squad Wednesday. At this stage, coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that the Colts' Week 15 signal-caller plans have yet to be determined and it's possible that Rivers could get the nod (rather than Leonard) versus Seattle, depending on how he fares at practice this week. With that in mind Steichen noted, "we'll see how the week goes...We'll get to the end of the week and make that decision."