Leonard is dealing with a strained knee ligament and is considered week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Leonard was diagnosed with a right knee injury Monday after making his second career appearance against the Jaguars in emergency duty Sunday. Leonard was lined up to be the Colts' starter after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, though his status is now uncertain heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks. Indianapolis will almost certainly have to bring in quarterback depth this week, and reports have recently emerged that Philip Rivers will be brought in for a workout Tuesday.