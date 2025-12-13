Leonard is expected to serve as the Colts' backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Leonard appeared poised to take on starting duties for the rest of the season after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon during the Colts' Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. However, Indianapolis opted to sign Philip Rivers on Wednesday, and after he and Leonard split first-team reps during Week 15 prep, the Colts are leaning toward having the 44-year-old veteran make his first NFL start since the 2020 season. How Rivers plays Sunday will likely determine whether he remains at the helm for the Colts for the rest of the 2025 campaign, or if Leonard gets a shot at some point.