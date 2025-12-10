Leonard (knee) will practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

With Daniel Jones out for the season with an Achilles' injury, and Anthony Richardson (orbital) still on IR, Leonard is candidate to start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but now that he's dealing with a knee injury the QB's status will need to be monitored closely. Leonard's looming practice participation is a positive sign, but at this stage coach Shane Steichen has yet to reveal the Colts' Week 15 QB plans. Also in the mix on that front are Brett Rypien, who was signed to the team's active roster Wednesday, as well as 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has officially joined Indianapolis' practice squad. Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, when asked if Leonard would start this weekend if healthy, Steichen said "we will see," while noting that Rivers will be evaluated in practice this week.