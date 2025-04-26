The Colts selected Leonard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Leonard started for two seasons at Duke in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Notre Dame in 2024, where he posted a career-best 66.7 completion percentage on 269-for-403 passing, racking up 2,861 passing yards and a 21:8 TD:INT ratio. While Leonard doesn't have lightning speed, he's certainly mobile, racking up 900 rushing yards and a Fighting Irish single-season record for rushing scores in a season with 17. There are still some questions surrounding his ability to push the ball down the field consistently. However, he fits nicely into Shane Steichen's offense behind uber-athletic Anthony Richardson, who's had his problems staying healthy early in his career and likely fits in behind Daniel Jones, an offseason acquisition by the Colts, as the potential third-string quarterback.