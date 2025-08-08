Leonard was 12-of-24 passing for 92 yards with an interception in Thursday's preseason loss at Baltimore. He also had four carries for 34 yards.

It was a mixed performance for Leonard as he played the full second half. He led the Colts on their only touchdown drive, but also had an ugly interception. Leonard appears ahead of Jason Bean (who didn't play in the game) for the No. 3 QB role. Leonard did show off his rushing ability which will add fantasy value if he gets playing time.