Leonard (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing fully this week.

While Leonard is healthy enough to be available this weekend, the Colts have yet to reveal their Week 15 starting QB plans, with veteran newcomer Philip Rivers also a candidate to get the nod, per JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site. On that subject, coach Shane Steichen noted Friday afternoon, "we're going to work through that right now. We literally just got off the practice field, but (Rivers) had a good week of work, and we'll have those discussions here in the next couple hours." In any case, in order for Rivers to be in uniform Sunday, the Colts will either need to elevate him to their active roster from the practice squad, or sign him to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon's transaction deadline.