Leonard completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans. He added 21 rushing yards and a TD on three carries but lost two fumbles.

Despite the turnovers, it was a surprisingly productive performance from the sixth-round rookie in his first career NFL start against an elite Houston defense that still had something to play for when the game began. Both of Leonard's passing TDs went to Alec Pierce, and the QB's one-yard rushing score in the third quarter briefly gave Indy a 24-23 lead. The Colts' quarterback situation heading into 2026 remains murky with Daniel Jones (Achilles) a free agent and Anthony Richardson (eye) barely playing this season and getting little chance to further his development, but Leonard is unlikely to find himself at the top of the depth chart in Week 1.