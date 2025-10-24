Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Leonard will remain the Colts' No. 2 quarterback "for now," James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The 2025 sixth-round pick from Notre Dame served as Indianapolis' emergency third quarterback for the first five games of the season. However, with Anthony Richardson (orbital) being placed on injured reserve Oct. 13, Leonard stepped in as starter Daniel Jones' top backup in the Week 7 win over the Chargers, and the Colts appear content to stick with Leonard in the No. 2 role for at least another week. Brett Rypien looms on the practice squad as a more experienced option if the Colts elect to replace Leonard down the road.