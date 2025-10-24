Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Leonard will remain the Colts' No. 2 quarterback "for now," James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The 2025 sixth-round pick from Notre Dame served as Indianapolis' emergency third quarterback for the first five games of the season. However, with Anthony Richardson (orbital) being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13, he's been serving as the team's No. 2 option over the last two weeks. Following Steichen's comments Friday, he's expected to operate as the Colts' top backup QB again in the Week 8 matchup against the Titans.